Brittany Murphy and Britney Spears' former home up for sale

Photo: © FAMOUS

The house where Brittany Murphy died and Britney Spears feared was possessed by "bad spirits" is up for sale.



The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom Hollywood Hills property was sold fully furnished by the 'Toxic' singer to the '8 Mile' star for £3.85 million in 2003 and six years later, the actress collapsed at the property, with her husband Simon Monjack also passing away there in similar circumstances just five months later.



The house has changed hands a number of times since the couple's deaths and the current owners, who purchased the house in 2020, have now put it up for sale again for a huge $17,995,000.



The Carolwood Estates listing noted the 9,400 sq ft. house has been "reborn", having "undergone a complete metamorphosis" in recent years.



It added: "In this thoughtfully completely renovated estate, every detail tells a story of renewal and refinement. It stands not just as a home, but as a masterpiece a perfect fusion of architectural vision and modern luxury, ready to write its next chapter with you."



Britney's former make-up artist, Julianne Kaye, previously told how the 'Sometimes' hitmaker fled the property and refused to return following a spooky encounter.



Speaking on the 'We Need to Talk About Britney' podcast, Julianne said: "[Britney] had that place up on Sunset Plaza — and I'm just gonna say, this is really weird … She calls me … I had my friend do reiki healing on her.



"He had come up; I guess she'd had a crazy partying weekend and needed to relax. He left, and she swears to God that he opened some spirit portal or something, and these bad spirits had come in … and they were trying to, like, push her down



"It was so bad that she left."



According to the make-up artist, Britney relocated to the Casa Del Mar hotel and never returned to the house.



She added: "She goes, 'I know you're gonna think I'm crazy. I'm not crazy. I know what I saw. I know what I felt.'"



And shortly after Brittany died in December 2009, her husband told how the 'Clueless' star - whose death was deemed an accident after she suffered from pneumonia, with secondary factors of severe anaemia and drug intoxication, likely due to taking over-the-counter medications for her illness - "absolutely hated" the house and never wanted to go there because she thought it was "unlucky".



Simon - who also died of pneumonia and severe anaemia - told The Hollywood Reporter: "She absolutely hated the Rising Glen house. Every time we would drive up Sunset, Brit would say, 'Please, can we stay at the Beverly Hills Hotel?' I'd say: 'Honey, you've got to be realistic. We have our house, a 10,000-square-foot home. We're going to stay in it.'"



The property was most recently listed for sale in the summer with a price tag of $19 million before being removed and relisted a few months later.