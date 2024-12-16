Kristen Bell to host SAG Awards 2025 on Netflix: 'I'm thrilled!'

Photo: © Photoshot

Kristen Bell is to host the SAG Awards 2025.



The 44-year-old actress last hosted the annual Screen Actors Guild ceremony in 2018 and is "thrilled" that she will be fronting them once again when the showbiz night streams on Netflix on February 23 next year.



She said in a statement: "Thrilled to be hosting the SAG Awards again this year. I’m honored to be asked back and can’t wait to share the evening with my fellow actors, doing what we do best ... celebrating ourselves."



Last year, ?Idris Elba was at the helm of the ceremony, and executive producer Jon Brockett is pleased that the 'Frozen' star has agreed to come back on board.



He said: "Kristen Bell’s wit, warmth and charm makes her the perfect fit for our show — a night celebrating actors and the outstanding performances of the year."



The last time Kristen hosted the ceremony, she was keen to stress that she was keen to bring an element of comedy to her role as presenter.



She said: "I think it’s important to make these award shows entertaining, and I want to be funny. I think we need funny right now, but we also need joy, and we also need forward momentum. This is a time where people that have been abused or marginalized are coming forward. That was very risky, and I want to create an atmosphere that speaks directly to their support system."



The nominees for the SAG Awards will be announced on Wednesday January 8, although Hollywood actress Jane Fonda has already been named as the recipient of this year's SAG Life Achievement Award.



She said in a statement: "I have been working in this industry for almost the entirety of my life and there’s no honour like the one bestowed on you by your peers.



"SAG-AFTRA works tirelessly to protect the working actor and to ensure that union members are being treated equitably in all areas, and I am proud to be a member as we continue to work to protect generations of performers to come."



SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher has hailed the actress as a "trailblazer and an extraordinary talent".