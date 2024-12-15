Britney Spears worries that she 'might get hurt again' as she shares update from Mexico

Photo: © Britney Spears/Instagram

Britney Spears worries she "might get hurt again".



The 43-year-old pop superstar - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and other aspects of her life in November 2021 when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated - has been spending a lot of time in Mexico of late and revealed that the country has become "sacred" to her but sometimes struggles with "moving on" from her past.



She wrote on Instagram: "When it hurts so bad it starts to feel good !!!



"So many of the vibes and moods us women specifically go through is a process of healing and it’s a very fragile thing !!! Not sure why I’m explaining myself but there’s a little negativity with me mentioning my move to Mexico !!! It’s a gift from God that I will never take for granted !!! OK yes when I come back I will showcase the living room during the day so you can see the view !!! It’s insane and it’s way better for the viewing eye but for some reason this place has been sort of sacred to me and I didn’t want to share all aspects of possibilities !!! It will grow and expand if I follow my heart but sometimes it’s complicated to even try to move forward if you think you might get hurt again !!!"



The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker described herself as a "complex person" but is embracing the early morning sunrises and exercises each morning so she can be a "better person" in the long run.



She said: "So I guess I’m a complex person and just say I just wanna eat ice cream tonight and not dance at all !!! I’m human and yes I will have a place in Mexico and in America !!! My mornings here are unbelievable the sunrises are all pink and bright yellow and I get my little mat and I stretch every morning to try to tune up my inner dialogue in the way I speak to myself in a more loving in caring way !!! So I can be a better friend and person for myself !!! Hope you guys are having a wonderful holiday !!! At night I sleep with Roger and Henry and have no fucking clue where I came up with those names but they are my two teddy bears !!! One in front of me and one behind me !!! My hairdresser told me today that both of her grandfathers’ names are Roger and Henry we almost lost it !!! SOO WEEIIIIIRRD !!!" (sic)