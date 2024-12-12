Joey Lawrence's wife files to dismiss divorce

Photo: © Joey Lawrence/ Instagram

Joey Lawrence's wife Samantha Cope has filed to dismiss their divorce.



The 37-year-old beauty filed for divorce from the 48-year-old actor in August after two years of marriage but they shared a series of loved-up festive photos onto Instagram earlier this month, and now legal documents obtained by TMZ have revealed the couple have called off their divorce entirely.



The outlet claims that Samantha "filed to dismiss the divorce earlier this week" but that "it appears she messed up the paperwork slightly and will possibly have to refile the documents" in order to make the whole thing official.



The pictures shared last week showed the couple together at an event for their new movie 'Marry Christmas', which was filmed two years ago.



Joey captioned the Instagram post: "I am beyond grateful [white heart emoji] I am beyond blessed [white heart emoji] I am galaxies beyond thankful.



"My heart is so full [red heart emoji] ."



One picture from the romantic post featured the pair - who have two-year-old daughter Dylan together - sharing a kiss with the words "My forever after" written underneath, while the other showed Joey and Samantha with their arms around one another.



And in the comments, Samantha shared a heart emoji and wrote: "love you (sic)"



Joey replied: "love you so much baby [red heart emoji] (sic)"



Samantha filed for divorce from Joey in August, citing irreconcilable differences and listing their date of separation as being two months before.



At the time, the actress sought to block the court's ability to award either of them spousal support and asked for "sole physical custody of their daughter" until she reaches the age of three, at which point she will permit her to stay with her dad for up to "two nights per week".



According to TMZ, Samantha also noted she does not want " non-family members around Dylan while she's visiting her father" unless she permits it.



The former 'Melissa and Joey' star also has daughters Charleston, 18, and Liberty, 14, with his ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson.



Following the news of the split, Samantha declared herself "not afraid of the tears" the end of her marriage would bring.