Katy Perry reveals Christmas tradition with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry dresses up as the Grinch to go caroling.
The 40-year-old pop star - who has four-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with her fiance Orlando Bloom - has revealed that she likes to dress up as the Dr Seuss character and that she and the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor have made a tradition out of ringing in the festive season with all of their neighbours.
Speaking at the recording of her upcoming ITV special as reported by The Sun, she said: "We are going to be home in America and actually we are going to do something we do every year.
"We rent a trolley and we dress up, and there’s lights on the trolley, and we go to all of the neighbours in my home town and we see all of their lights.
“Sometimes there is hot cocoa and I’m dressed like the Grinch and it’s going to be super fun.
“We go caroling. We are going to go and knock on people’s doors and do some carols."
The 'I Kissed A Girl' hitmaker lives close to Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - who relinquished their royal duties in 2020 in favour of a life in California - and the 40-year-old royal previously revealed that he and his wife have formed something of a bond with the A-list couple.
He said: "Just two days ago, Orlando Bloom sent me a message because he’s down the road, and we sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi.
“He sent me a photograph which his security got of this long-haired guy with a beanie on, with his AirPods in, with his massive camera, lying in the back of his 4x4 truck, blacked-out windows
