Sir Elton John brands legalisation of marijuana 'one of the greatest mistakes of all time'

Sir Elton John thinks legalizing marijuana in America and Canada has been "one of the greatest mistakes of all time".



The 77-year-old singer, who has been sober for over 30 years after battling addiction, has blasted the legislation, expressing his fear it will lead users to take harder drugs and stop them thinking "normally".



Speaking to Time magazine, who named him Icon of the Year for 2024, he said: “I maintain that it’s addictive. It leads to other drugs.



“And when you’re stoned — and I’ve been stoned — you don’t think normally. Legalizing marijuana in America and Canada is one of the greatest mistakes of all time.”



The 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker - who has sons Zachary, 13, and 11-year-old Elijah with husband David Furnish - told how he made "terrible decisions" while on drugs and he regrets his behaviour at the time.



He said: “You make terrible decisions on drugs.



"I wanted love so badly, I’d just take hostages.



"I’d see someone I liked and spend three or four months together, and then they would resent me because they had nothing in their life apart from me. It really upsets me, thinking back on how many people I probably hurt.”



Since finding sobriety himself, Elton has helped a number of other stars in their addiction battles, including sending Robbie Williams to rehab for the first time and being Eminem's sponsor. However, he was unable to help the late George Michael.



He noted: “It’s tough to tell someone that they’re being an a******, and it’s tough to hear.



“Eventually I made the choice to admit that I’m being an a******.”



Meanwhile, the 'Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me' singer admitted he has turned down multiple requests to be a judge on TV talent shows because he thinks it would "kill" his career.



He said: “Being on TV all the time kills your career, kills your vibe, kills your charisma totally."