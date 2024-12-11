Paul Mescal selling clothes on Vinted for charity

Paul Mescal is selling his clothes on Vinted to raise money for charity.
The 'Gladiator II' star is using the online marketplace to offload clothes he wore during the film's press tour to bring in funds for Irish charity Pieta - which provides free, accessible support to those affected by suicide and self-harm - and he hopes to raise more than £3,000 from items including a pair of Jimmy Choo boots listed for £200 and a Hades Wool Narcissus Cardigan which is being sold for £285.
Paul's stylist Felicity Kay said of the venture: "Paul has always had a strong connection to vintage and pre-loved fashion. He's often eager to rewear pieces we've styled before or items from his own wardrobe.
"Partnering with Vinted for Paul's 'Gladiator II' promotion tour made perfect sense as it gave us the opportunity to delve deep into his love for second-hand clothes - in fact, I found a pair of Ben Davis work pants on Vinted, they fit Paul like a dream - no adjustments needed! They became one of his favourite pieces during the tour."
She added: "We were equally both excited about finding a way to give the clothes he wore during his tour a second life, so selling them on Vinted felt like the perfect fit, especially with the added bonus of supporting a good cause."
Felicity added of the Jimmy Choo boots for sale: "The Jimmy Choo Elias boot is a beautiful polished leather, with a square toe that Paul has worn often before and he wore throughout this tour - most recently for his opening monologue of 'Saturday Night Live'.
"They’re a real favourite in our studio. High shine calf leather."
Other items up for grabs include a jumper from Extreme Cashmere for £575, a knitted jumper from Herd for £200 and E.L.V Denim jeans for £250.
