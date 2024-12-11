245783
250066
Entertainment  

Facebook and Instagram are having issues Wednesday morning

Facebook, Instagram issues

- | Story: 522166

Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms are having issues Wednesday morning.

Facebook and Instagram users have reported being unable to send messages, while others are having issues with loading new posts.

Meta posted that it was aware of the issue just after 11 a.m. on X (Twitter).

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

244598


TheTango.net
Jeremy Renner makes 'final edit' on book

Jeremy Renner makes 'final edit' on book

Showbiz | December 11, 2024

Ninja dog running on clouds

Must Watch | December 11, 2024

Tic tac toe

Must Watch | December 11, 2024

Mid-week memes- December 11, 2024

Galleries | December 11, 2024

Billy Bob Thornton feels 'nervous' watching himself

Showbiz | December 11, 2024


243739
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
250142


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


249109
250374