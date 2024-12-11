Facebook and Instagram are having issues Wednesday morning

Photo: Contributed
Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms are having issues Wednesday morning.
Facebook and Instagram users have reported being unable to send messages, while others are having issues with loading new posts.
Meta posted that it was aware of the issue just after 11 a.m. on X (Twitter).
We’re aware that a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access our apps. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience.— Meta (@Meta) December 11, 2024