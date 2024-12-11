Kim Kardashian is 'dating again' but is keeping it 'very under wraps'

Photo: (c) Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is reportedly dating again.



The 44-year-old reality superstar - who has North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, six, and five-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West - split from 'Saturday Night Live' comedian Pete Davidson, 31, in late 2022 after nine months together, and now she is said to be involved with someone who is not in the public eye.



A source told UsWeekly: "Kim has started dating someone new and keeping it very under wraps.



"She’s said the next person she dates will be someone who isn’t famous."



The 'Kardashians' star - who was initially married to Damon Thomas from 2000 until 2004 and then to Kris Humphries for a period of 72 days in 2011 - doesn't speak out much about her private life but did note last year that she was going to "take [her] time" with finding love again.



Speaking on the 'On Purpose with Jay Shetty' podcast, she said: "I think I'll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone, and love creating a life with someone.



"I definitely will take my time. And I think there's so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life. I think just having that mutual respect, treating people with respect is just a given."



The SKIMS founder went on to add that a "grounded person" is the result of good relationships and stressed that "mutual respect" is the key to any successful union,



She added: "I truly think someone is such a solid person when they have really grounded relationships. Grounded in love and relationships can be different things. You know, sometimes you have your group of girlfriends that you love to go on vacation with, and then sometimes you have, you know, your other friends that you work really well with. Every relationship can be different. If you have just a mutual respect around the, across the board, that's I think the number one thing."