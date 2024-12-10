Ben Affleck is not looking to date amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez

Photo: ©Â Getty Images

Ben Affleck has "no interest" in dating "at the moment".



The 52-year-old actor is said to be focused on work and is not looking to find love again just yet, four months after Jennifer Lopez, 55, filed for divorce in August after two years of marriage.



An insider told The New York Post's Page Six column: “Ben has no interest in jumping into another relationship at the moment."



They added: “Ben’s divorce from Jennifer hasn’t even been finalised, but even if it were, dating is just not where his head is at.”



Meanwhile, Ben's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, is said to have “encouraged” Ben to work on his marriage with the 'On The Floor' hitmaker.



The '13 Going On 30' star, 52, was hitched to Ben from 2005 to 2018.



And a source recently told Page Six about Jennifer’s apparent advice to Ben before he split from the performer: “When things started getting rocky between Ben and Jennifer (Lopez), Jen was very supportive of their relationship and encouraged Ben to work on their marriage.”



The insider added that Jennifer has “no problem” with J.Lo, adding: “At the end of the day, she just wants Ben to be happy.”



The 'Argo' star spent Thanksgiving with Jennifer and their children.



The former couple reunited for the holiday with Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.



And a source told Page Six Ben was overjoyed to spend the holiday with his family as he feels as if he can “just be himself” around Jennifer and their children.



The pair not only enjoyed family time over Thanksgiving – they also partnered up with the Midnight Mission cause during the day to help feed 2,000 homeless and near-homeless people in downtown Los Angeles.



The insider added: “Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her.



“Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she’s the mother of his kids.”