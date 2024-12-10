250724
Entertainment  

Hundreds of bookstore staffers receive holiday bonuses from author James Patterson

Author gives out bonuses

The Associated Press - | Story: 521911

Staffers at Thank You Books in Birmingham, Alabama, San Francisco's City Lights Books and The Nook in Cedar Falls, Iowa, are among 600 booksellers receiving $500 holiday bonuses from James Patterson, t he bestselling novelist who has been awarding independent store employees since 2015.

“Booksellers save lives. Period," Patterson said in a statement released Tuesday through his publisher, Little, Brown and Company. "I’m happy to be able to acknowledge them and all their hard work this holiday season.”

The winners, including Davis Gustafson at Thank You Books and Erin Messer at City Lights, were nominated by co-workers and customers among others. Recipients also include Brandon Conrad of the Nook, Gina Marx of The Lynx in Gainesville, Florida, and Kirstin Kraig of Whale's Tale Books in Lakewood, Colorado. Patterson chose the winners from thousands of applications.

“We appreciate Mr. Patterson’s financial generosity as well as his generosity of spirit. We all continue to be awed by, and grateful for, Mr. Patterson’s continuing support of independent booksellers,” Allison Hill, CEO of the American Booksellers Association, said in a statement. "It means everything to have him recognize and reward the valuable role booksellers play in the industry.”

Along with his gifts to booksellers, Patterson has given millions of dollars to schools, libraries and literacy programs. In 2015, the National Book Foundation presented him an honorary National Book Award — the Literarian Award — for “outstanding service to the American literary community."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

244598


TheTango.net
Cat rap

Cat rap

Must Watch | December 10, 2024

Sneezing surprise

Must Watch | December 10, 2024

Daily Dose- December 10, 2024

Daily Dose | December 10, 2024

Guns N' Roses announce 2025 stadium tour

Showbiz | December 09, 2024

Trail buddies

Must Watch | December 09, 2024


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
249118


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


248079
233638



248051
248548