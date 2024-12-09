End of the Eras: Vancouver sweeps up after Taylor Swift's final bow

Photo: The Canadian Press Taylor Swift performs during the Eras Tour concert, in Vancouver on December 6, 2024.

Pop star Taylor Swift has thanked Vancouver for hosting the final show of her "beloved Eras Tour."

The city is sweeping up the glitter after the performance by Swift, ending a 149-show run on Sunday that generated revenue estimated by music industry publication Pollstar at more than US$2 billion.

Swift said the 60,000 fans in BC Place were part of a tour seen by 10 million people, and that it was the most thrilling chapter of her life to date.

She said the legacy of the record-breaking tour would be "a space of joy and togetherness and love" that the fans had created.

Swiftie Alaina Robertson echoed Swift's sentiments after the show, saying she shed lots of tears watching the "once in a lifetime" spectacle.

Robertson — who travelled from Camas, Wash., for the show and wore a "Reputation" inspired outfit along with a silver bedazzled snake temporary tattoo that stretched the side of her face — said she doesn't think any other concert will be able to compare.

"It's going to be hard to beat," she said of Swift's show.

"She's changing the world of music. She's changing entertainment entirely, and to be at the tour with the crowd here, getting to do the friendship bracelets, getting to get dressed up — it's just love and joy and friendship, and it's been really magical to be a part of it."