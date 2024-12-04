247583
Katy Perry joins 2025 Invictus Games opening ceremony lineup in Vancouver

The Invictus Games slated for Vancouver next year will feature music superstar Katy Perry as part of its opening ceremony festivities.

Organizers had already announced an opening ceremony lineup of artists that includes Victoria native Nelly Furtado for the games set for Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., from Feb. 8 to 16.

They say they are still planning on announcing one more "global superstar" for the event later.

Perry is one of the top-selling music artists in the last two decades, amassing five American Music Awards, as well as 13 Grammy Award nominations, while also being an active supporter of several philanthropic causes.

This will be the second time Canada will host the Games, after Toronto in 2017.

The Games were founded about a decade ago by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, to champion post-injury achievements of wounded, injured and sick veterans and other service personnel.

