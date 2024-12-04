Khloe Kardashian claims therapist leaked private information

Photo: © Avalon

Khloe Kardashian ditched therapy because she was convinced "private information" from one of her sessions had been leaked.



'The Kardashians' has confessed she started going to a therapist to deal with the aftermath of her divorce from Lamar Odom, but she gave up amid fears something she revealed in confidence had found its way into the press and it destroyed her trust in the process.



She told Bustle: "I remember I was going to therapy and the next thing I knew, something private I told my therapist was on a tabloid. And I knew that my therapist disclosed this information to a tabloid because there’s no way this could have gotten out there.



"So I stopped going to therapy and started going to the gym. I needed a release, but I did not trust anybody else anymore. And the place that I felt the safest was the gym."



She added of the alleged leak: "It was very jarring and sort of unbelievable, but there’s not a chance in the world that it came from anywhere else."



However, Khloe started attending therapy again when she hit the age of 39 following encouragement from her sister Kim Kardashian.



She said: "I do go to therapy now. I started when I was 39 ... She’s [the therapist] really lovely and I really like her. It’s actually Kim’s therapist.



"Kim was really adamant. I was like: 'I’ll do this for you'. I dragged my feet, and then I was like: 'Wow, OK, this is good. I needed this.'



"And my therapist was like: 'I think you should come three days a week'. She was like: 'You really need to be here.' It all worked out."



Khloe previously admitted she struggled with therapy because she didn't feel a "connection" with any of her counsellors and they didn't offer her any real guidance.



During an episode of 'The Kardashians', the reality star explained: "I’ve done therapy. I’ve gone to like, three or four different therapists.



"I’ve never connected. I’m like: ‘I just told you my whole life story. Every dark demonic thing and you’re just gonna be like, ‘Okay'. I never got any guidance."



She later added: "I was actually told by one therapist that I didn’t need therapy because I process things so matter-of-fact. I don't know. It was a strange encounter.



"My husband, I found him at a drug den in a motel and, like, I was saying something, but [my therapist asked], ‘So do you get upset?’ [One therapist said] I don’t really think you need me. I was like, 'What? Is she firing me?' I think I got broken up with by a therapist.



"I’m sure I need therapy. I just don’t think I’m struggling, and I’m like, ‘I can’t find my way. I need a therapist.’ I’m like, 'Okay, yeah, I’ll try therapy'."