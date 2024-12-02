Britney Spears breaks silence after finalizing divorce

Photo: © Britney Spears/Instagram

Britney Spears is having some "delicious wine" after finalizing her divorce from Sam Asghari.



The pop superstar had her 43rd birthday on Monday (02.12.24) on the same day that she was declared legally single and took to social media just hours after the news broke to suggest that she is celebrating with the alcoholic beverage.



She wrote on Instagram: "Before dinner red lips and delicious wine!!!"



According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Britney got away with paying the 30-year-old fitness instructor-turned-actor “virtually nothing” after insisting that he signed a prenup when they tied the knot in June 2022.



Britney and Sam – whose birthname is Hesam - were married until July 2023, and it was the model who requested the divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences”.



Just after their split, the 'Toxic’ hitmaker took to social media to admit that she was "a little shocked" about their breakup.



Britney wrote on Instagram at the time: "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … six years is a long time to be with someone so,



I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business. But, I couldn’t take the pain any more, honestly."



Britney also thanked her fans for their support.



She said: "In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you.



"I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that. I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but for some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses."



The 'Jackpot' star - who met Britney in 2016 on the set of her music video for 'Slumber Party' - previously insisted that he doesn't have any bitter feelings towards his ex.



Asked if he'd been in touch with Britney, Sam told 'Extra': "I just wish her the best."



A recent report claimed Britney is "sober" and "done with men" as she continues to "heal from her trauma".



The superstar regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and her personal affairs when a conservatorship previously run by her father Jamie was terminated in November 2021, and she is now "focusing on herself".



A source told DailyMail.com: "She will be healing from her trauma for a very long time. But she is done with men for now and focusing on herself ...



"She is sober and does not do drugs. She has a glass of wine now and then, but she does not have a substance abuse problem ... "



The 'Lucky’ singer is said to be determined to prioritise healing her relationship with her sons - Jayden, 18, and Sean, 19 - who live in Hawaii with their dad Kevin Federline.



The insider added: "She has the love of her sons back and that has been transformative. They speak often and text all the time. This is all she wanted ... "