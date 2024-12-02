247694
Paris Hilton pays tribute to her 'forever love' Carter Reum

Paris Hilton has hailed Carter Reum as her "safe place" and her "biggest supporter".

The 43-year-old star has taken to social media to celebrate their five-year "dating" anniversary, heaping praise on Carter and sharing a series of throwback photos of them together.

Paris - who has been married to the 43-year-old author since 2021 - wrote on Instagram: "From the moment you walked into my life, everything changed for the better. You’ve filled my days with happiness, my heart with love, and my life with endless adventures.  With you, every moment feels like a dream come true. Carter, you are my safe place, my biggest supporter, and my forever love. Here’s to another incredible year of growing, laughing, and loving together. Happy 60-monthiversary (5 years dating!) to my everything."

Paris and Carter tied the knot in a three-day ceremony in November 2021, and the loved-up couple subsequently embarked on a lengthy honeymoon that saw them travel to various destinations around the world.

Paris previously told PEOPLE: "We had the most amazing honeymoon for seven weeks around the world, but I'm so glad to be able to be at home with my husband. It's the best feeling to get to build these new adventures in life with my person."

Paris also admitted she was loving her experience of married life.

She said: "Being married is such a great new chapter for both of us.

"We've been so close and inseparable the past two years together so it's always felt like we're married. Only that it's felt I'm so excited for this next chapter in our life and to start a family together. [He's] my best friend so it feels so safe getting to grow together."

