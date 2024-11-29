Photo: © Getty Images

Britney Spears is "sober" and "done with men" as she continues to "heal from her trauma", according to a new report.



The pop superstar regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and her personal affairs when a conservatorship previously run by her father Jamie was terminated in November 2021 and she's now single after her brief marriage to Sam Asghari ended last year - and a new report has now suggested the singer's life is getting back on track as she's "focusing on herself".



A source told DailyMail.com: "She will be healing from her trauma for a very long time. But she is done with men for now and focusing on herself ...



"She is sober and does not do drugs. She has a glass of wine now and then, but she does not have a substance abuse problem ... "



The 'Toxic' star is said to be determined to prioritise healing her relationship with her sons - Jayden, 18, and Sean, 19 - who live in Hawaii with their dad Kevin Federline.



The insider added: "She has the love of her sons back and that has been transformative. They speak often and text all the time. This is all she wanted ... "



Britney recently released a best-selling memoir 'The Woman In Me' and inked a lucrative deal with Universal Pictures to turn the book into a big screen biopic while she's also working on a jewellery line called Tiny B.



The report suggests Britney is keen to start making money again but she's doing it on her own terms, with the source stating: "She has performed her entire life. She is now dancing on her own terms to her own beat."



Britney previously opened up about being single again following the collapse of her third marriage - admitting it feels "weird" to be alone but she's using her time to "re-evaluate" what she needs.



In a post on Instagram, she explained: "It’s so weird being single. I’ve realised I don’t talk to myself that nicely at all. I’m easily manipulated and wear my heart on my sleeve, but I’m definitely changing all of that.



"I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me ??? I like a routine and I usually do the same thing every day …. l’m honestly bored but I’m also scared of a lot of things …



"The way I live my life is mine ... I’ve had so many people interfere with that … But to know it’s ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing !!!"



Britney's first husband was her childhood friend Jason Alexander but their marriage was annulled just 55 hours after they tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2004.



She went on to wed dancer Kevin Federline later that year and they became parents to two sons before splitting in 2007.



Britney married for a third time in 2022 when she wed Sam but they split the following summer in August 2023.