Whoopi Goldberg feels 'rusty' ahead of Broadway return

Photo: © Avalon

Whoopi Goldberg has joked that she feels "rusty" ahead of her return to Broadway.



The 69-year-old actress made her Broadway debut 40 years ago, but Whoopi is set to return to the stage as Miss Hannigan - the cruel keeper of the orphanage - in a new production of 'Annie'.



Speaking to PEOPLE, the award-winning star quipped: "I'm rusty, trust me.



"I won't be as rusty when you see me, but the old bones are creaking as I move."



Whoopi is loving the challenge of playing Miss Hannigan, and she's also relished the experience of working with her younger co-stars.



She said: "They're all wonderful actors. They have been so open and so wonderful to me, and it makes it a pleasure to go to the rehearsals."



Whoopi has relished being back in a theatre environment, too.



The acclaimed actress shared: "The thing that I can say about this, which I love more than anything, is the group feel.



"The groove of all of us working together is something I missed, where you're all working to get it together and actors are helping other actors."



Meanwhile, Whoopi recently admitted that she would quit 'The View' if she had "all the money in the world".



The actress has starred on the TV chat show since 2007, but Whoopi won't walk away anytime soon because she needs her salary.



Whoopi - who stars alongside the likes of Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Ava Navarro and Sara Haines - said on the show: "I appreciate that people are having a hard time. Me, too. I work for a living.



"If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here, okay? So, I'm a working person, you know?"