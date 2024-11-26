Turning 40 has been liberating, says Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson found turning 40 to be a "liberating" experience.
The Hollywood star - who celebrated her 40th birthday on November 22 - has revealed that she's looking forward to the next chapter of her life with a renewed sense of optimism.
Asked how she feels about turning 40 on 'LIVE with Kelly and Mark', Scarlett replied: "Well, it’s only been three days, but so far, it’s great."
The actress subsequently suggested that she feels freed after reaching the landmark birthday.
She said: "You also don’t care what anybody thinks, which is so liberating. It’s so liberating!"
Scarlett also revealed that Colin Jost, her husband, threw a surprise bash for her 40th birthday.
The actress - who has been married to Colin since 2020 - shared: "He threw me a humungous bash this year. It was a surprise. And I had all the martinis for everyone and I can’t wait to see the photos so I can remember the night."
Scarlett's "friends and colleagues came from all over the place" to attend the party.
She added: "It was magical. And he put it all together!"
Earlier this year, Scarlett suggested that she doesn't worry about ageing and is now happy to embrace a natural look.
The 'Black Widow' star said on 'Good Morning America': "What I used to see in the past as perceived flaws, I now hold a lot more acceptance."
Scarlett admitted that she feels "proud" of her natural appearance.
The actress - who has a three-year-old son called Cosmo with Colin - said: "I go out of the house and I don't even wear make-up sometimes - I am presenting myself in a proud way and everything it has taken to get here."
