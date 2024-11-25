Ben Mulroney launches radio talk show with Corus Entertainment

Photo: The Canadian Press Ben Mulroney poses on the red carpet as he arrives at the Juno Awards show, Sunday, April 2, 2017 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Media personality Ben Mulroney has launched a new radio talk show with Corus Entertainment.

A release states "The Ben Mulroney Show," which debuted Monday on 640 Toronto, airs weekdays featuring commentary, interviews and discussions on current events.

The first hour focuses on issues impacting the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, while the remaining two hours, syndicated nationwide, explore broader topics.

In 2021, Mulroney announced he was leaving his role as co-host of CTV's "Your Morning" after a 20-year career with the broadcaster, saying he wanted to focus on developing scripted and unscripted projects.

He joined 640 Toronto more than a year ago as the host of weekend mornings.

Mulroney said in a release that he promises to create a show that's fun, energetic and raw.