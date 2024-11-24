‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Chuck Woolery dead aged 83

Photo: Jason MaVeris - FilmMagic © Getty Images

Chuck Woolery has died aged 83.



The much-loved ‘Wheel of Fortune’ TV host passed away at home in Texas on Saturday (23.11.24) his long-time friend Mark Young confirmed.



He said Chuck died suddenly while he was visiting him at his home, and added in a statement on X: “It is with a broken heart that I tell you that my dear brother has just passed away.



“Life will not be the same without him, RIP brother.”



More details of Chuck’s death are not yet known, but Mark told TMZ the broadcaster – renowned for being the first ‘Wheel of Fortune’ presenter – was not feeling well and went to lie down.



Mark co-hosted the ‘Blunt Force Truth’ podcast with his close friend Chuck, and said the TV host then returned to the room to tell him he was struggling to breathe.



He called 911 for his friend, but Chuck couldn’t be saved.



The broadcaster fronted ‘Wheel of Fortune’ from 1975 to 1981 – landing a Daytime Emmy in 1978 for his work on the hugely popular gameshow.



Pat Sajak, 78, took over presenting duties on the show until 2024 after Chuck went on to become the matchmaking host of ‘Love Connection’ for 11 years.



Other game shows he fronted included ‘Scrabble’, ‘Greed’ and ‘Lingo’.



He started his showbiz career as a singer – creating a string of advertising jingles and charting with top 40 hit ‘Naturally Stoned’, released in 1968.



As an actor, he appeared as himself in 2018 film ‘Cold Feet’, and in the ‘Scrubs’ comedy.



Chuck is survived by his wife Kim Woolery and their four children Katherine, Melissa, Michael and Sean.



Along with being famed for hosting ‘Wheel of Fortune’, Chuck had his own CBS daytime morning show and co-hosted ‘Home and Family’.