Michael Bublé to host 2025 Juno Awards, Sum 41 to be inducted into Music Hall of Fame

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press - | Story: 518955

Pop crooner Michael Bublé is set to host the Juno Awards for the third time next year.

The Vancouver native and 15-time Juno Award winner said in a release he's excited to helm the ceremony in his hometown.

Bublé, who is a coach on "The Voice," has a long-standing relationship with the annual celebration of Canadian music. He previously hosted in 2013 and 2018.

Juno organizers also announced rock band Sum 41 will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The show will feature a final performance by the band, who are currently on their farewell tour.

The 2025 Juno Awards will be broadcast on CBC March 30.

Tickets to the event go on sale next Friday.

