Nicholas Hoult confirms wedding rumours

Photo: @copy; Getty Images

Nicholas Hoult has insisted it is "fairly clear" he is married.



The 'Great' actor sparked speculation he had secretly tied the knot with Bryana Holly - the mother of his son Joaquin, six, and another child born in 2022 - when he referred to her as his "wife" earlier this week, and he's insisted the meaning of his words should have made things obvious.



Asked if his comments mean he is married, he told People magazine: "I think it's fairly clear."



"I feel like it's fairly from my comments."



The 34-year-old actor called his model partner his wife while sharing her reaction to a scary scene in his horror film 'Nosferatu' on the red carpet at the 2024 Governors Awards on Sunday (17.11.24).



Nicholas told E! News on the red carpet: "Afterwards, I remember I had my wife's nails imprinted on my hand.



"I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this was tense.'"



The 'About A Boy' star also shared that he's looking forward to the festive season and playing games with his brood.



He said: "I play this really silly game where you have to roll dice, and when someone gets a six, they have to put on oven gloves, a hat, a scarf, and then grab a knife and fork and try and eat the chocolate bar, and eat as much as they can of the chocolate bar before the next person in the circle rolls a six. It's fun game."



Nicholas previously reflected that he became more "playful" when he became a father.



Asked how parenthood changed him, he told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I guess obviously it's a evolution in your life.



"I think it's given me more perspective on things and a chance to escape work even more and put that into context. ...I'm loving it. It's fun.



"And also you kind of live your childhood through them in many ways and it brings back lots of great memories. It’s a fun journey to be on."