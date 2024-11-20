Matthew McConaughey grew tired of being 'the rom-com dude'

Matthew McConaughey moved to Texas because he became tired of being Hollywood's "rom-com dude".
The 55-year-old actor enjoyed a huge amount of success with a series of rom-com movies, such as 'The Wedding Planner' and 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days', but Matthew ultimately wanted to take his career in another direction.
Matthew said on the 'Good Trouble' podcast: "I was the rom-com dude, man, that was my lane, and I liked that lane. That lane paid well and it was working.
"But the lane was … I was so strong in that lane that anything outside of that lane, dramas and stuff that I wanted to do, were like, 'no, no, no, no, no McConaughey.' Hollywood said, 'no, no, no, no, you should stay there, stay there.'"
Matthew made a conscious decision to stop making rom-coms and he's now happy to remain in Texas until the right on-screen roles come his way.
The award-winning actor - who was born and raised in Texas - said: "So, since I couldn’t do what I wanted to do, I stopped doing what I was doing. And I moved down to the ranch in Texas, and I went down there and I made a pact with my wife and said, ‘I’m not going back to work unless I get offered roles I want to do.'"
By contrast, Matthew acknowledged that he "said yes to too many things" earlier in his career.
He explained: "I mean, we all look around and see we’ve over-leveraged our life with yeses and gone, 'geez, oh, man, I’m making C-minuses and all that s*** in my life because I said yes to too many things.'"
