Liam Payne remembered as ‘son, brother and father’ inside his funeral

Liam Payne was remembered as a “son, brother and father” inside his funeral.
The tragic One Direction star, 31, was laid to rest during a celebrity-packed farewell service on Wednesday (20.11.24) at St Mary’s Church in Amersham, south-east England, more than a month after his shocking balcony fall death in Argentina, and insiders have now shared details of the ceremony.
One told The Sun a choir sang inside the church as Liam’s nearest and dearest “struggled to come to terms with” their “unfathomable” loss.
The newspaper added those closest to Liam gave readings focused on the singer’s famous generosity, which saw him give away huge chunks of his fortune to sick children in the years leading up to his death.
A friend told the publication: “The service was beautiful but for everyone inside the church, the loss of Liam is still unfathomable.
“A choir performed during the service and Liam’s personality shone through in all of the details.
“The readings given during the service were incredibly personal and painted a picture of what Liam was really like.
“He was kind, generous and put everyone else first. The service was centred on this.
“Liam as a son, a brother and a father. The man that he was behind closed doors. The man who went out of his way to help others. The fact he is no longer with us is still incomprehensible.”
Liam – who had son Bear, seven, with his 41-year-old singer ex Cheryl – died on 16 October after he fell 45ft from the third-floor balcony of his suite at the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires where he had been on holiday.
Floral tributes at his funeral included one of a set of bowling pins being knocked over – in reference to his lifelong love of the sport.
There was also a wreath spelling out ‘Daddy’ left at the church from his son Bear, seven, who Liam had with his 41-year-old singer ex Cheryl.
Flowers were also left at a shrine in Liam’s home city of Wolverhampton.
