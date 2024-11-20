Cher had 'revenge sex' when she lost her virginity at 14

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Cher lost her virginity at 14 when she had "revenge sex" with a neighbour's son.



The 78-year-old pop superstar has opened up about her early years growing up in California in her new book 'Cher: The Memoir, Part One' and she's revealed she decided to "loan out" her virginity to the boy after he treated her "like an embarrassing kid" in front of his friends.



The singer wrote: "An Italian family on our street had a cute son who was a senior in high school. He spent his weekends working on his hot rod as I handed him tools. Then he’d come to my room, we’d kiss, he’d want me to hold his other tool, and I’d say no. I liked his black roadster better than him.



"Not that sex was far from my mind then, as the main conversations among girls at school were about how they spent their weekends fooling around with boys but never went to 'fourth base' ... "



She went to reveal she had sex with "the neighbour" as an act of "revenge" after he ditched her on an outing with his pals.



Cher explained: "The neighbour was sweet enough when we were alone, but as soon as his friends came around, he’d treat me like an embarrassing kid.



"One day, when his buddies suggested a trip to Bob’s Big Boy, he said: 'Okay, let me get Cher'. They laughed and said: 'You’re gonna take that kid?' and he ditched me. I was so hurt when he did that, I had revenge sex with him.



"I had never wanted to, otherwise I would have done it one of the five hundred other times he asked. But I was so angry at being dismissed, I decided to, if not lose, loan out my virginity to him."



She went on to admit the big moment was a "massively overrated experience", adding: "I asked him, 'Is that it? Are we finished?' Then I told him to go home and never come back. I wanted him to feel just as dismissed as he’d made me feel. Even though he kept trying to make it up to me, I never spoke to him again.



"Back in school, I reported to my friends that the 'thing' they were constantly talking about was no big deal and that they should carry on kissing."