Entertainment  

One Direction star Liam Payne laid to rest

Liam Payne laid to rest

Story: 518540

Liam Payne has been laid to rest.

The former One Direction star died in Buenos Aires on October 16, aged 31, and he was laid to rest during a private funeral service on Wednesday (11.20.24) at St Mary's Church in Amersham, south-east England.

The service was attended by Liam's family, including his parents Geoff and Karen, and his former One Direction bandmates, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson.

Cheryl, Liam's former partner and the mother of his seven-year-old son Bear, was spotted among the mourners before the service, while Liam's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, attended the funeral alongside Damian Hurley, the son of actress Elizabeth Hurley.

Elsewhere, Simon Cowell - who signed One Direction after they starred on 'The X Factor' in 2010 - attended the service alongside his partner Lauren Silverman.

Liam's body arrived at the church in a white-horse drawn hearse, which featured floral tributes from his parents and his son.

Fans of the late pop star also paid their respects to Liam, with tributes being laid in Wolverhampton, the city of his birth, and in Hyde Park in London.

The former One Direction singer died after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires.

Liam's family subsequently released a statement, explaining that they were "heartbroken" by the news.

Liam's family also described the pop star as a "kind, funny and brave soul".

They said at the time: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.

"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

