Sarah McLachlan 'heartbroken' to cancel Canadian tour due to acute laryngitis

Photo: Sarah McLachlan

Sarah McLachlan is cancelling her Canadian tour, including a stop in Kelowna, to focus on recovering from acute laryngitis.

The singer-songwriter says she's "heartbroken" to drop the dates but says she's been told she needs vocal rest to fully recover.

McLachlan had earlier postponed the Canadian leg of the Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour, which celebrates her third studio album.

Thirteen shows had been scheduled, starting Nov. 1 in Rama, Ont., and wrapping up in Victoria on Nov. 20.

She was set to perform at Kelowna's Prospera Place on Nov. 18.

McLachlan announced last month that she had laryngitis as she cancelled shows in the United States.

McLachlan says in a social media post that she's "truly devastated" to cancel her Canadian stops and thanks fans for their patience during previous attempts to reschedule.