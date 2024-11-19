Florence Pugh had her eggs frozen at 27 after she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis.
The 28-year-old movie star opted to freeze her eggs after she was diagnosed with conditions, which could potentially make it tough for her to conceive later in life.
During an appearance on the 'SHE MD' podcast, Florence shared: "I had this sudden feeling that I should go and get everything checked. I'd had a few weird dreams, I think my body was telling me.
"She asked if I’d ever had an egg count done and I was like, 'No what do you mean? I'm so young. Why do I need an egg count?'"
Florence felt shocked when she was asked to consider freezing her eggs.
The Hollywood star has always dreamed of having children and she never really considered that it may become problematic.
She explained: "It was just so bizarre because my family are baby-making machines.
"My mom had babies into her 40s. My gran had babies throughout … And then of course, I learned completely different information, at age 27, that I need to get my eggs out, and do it quickly, which was just a bit of a mind-boggling realization, and one that I'm really lucky and glad that I found out when I did because I've been wanting kids since I was a child."
Although PCOS is the leading cause of infertility in women, Florence didn't realize it was so common.
She added: "I really just thought that it was something that you'd feel and that you'd know you had and that it wasn't really a worry. And then of course you find out you do have it, and you realise you have to change your lifestyle, you have to be proactive and think ahead into the future.
"I think [for] lots of young women, that's not really necessarily what you're thinking of doing when you're in your 20s."
Florence Pugh froze her eggs at 27
Pugh froze her eggs at 27
Florence Pugh had her eggs frozen at 27 after she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Bald eagles near golf coursePenticton - 6:00 pm
- Pizzeria will close for goodKamloops - 6:00 pm
- Powerhouse Christmas StoryVernon - 6:00 pm
- Site C dam comes on streamFort St. John - 5:36 pm
- Man wanted on a warrantKamloops - 5:30 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]