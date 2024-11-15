249467
Entertainment  

TV funnyman Conan O’Brien is tapped to host next Oscars

Conan O'brien hosts Oscars

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press - | Story: 517570

A year after turning to comedian Jimmy Kimmel to host their big show, The Academy Awards will pivot to another familiar TV funnyman — Conan O’Brien.

“America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars,” O’Brien said in a statement Friday.

It will be his first time as Oscar host, but he's emceed other high-profile awards shows, like the Emmy Awards in 2002 and 2006 and the White House Correspondents’ dinner in 1995 and 2013.

The Oscars will air live on ABC on March 2, 2025.

O’Brien is best known for hosting the late-night talk shows “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien” and “Conan.” Before his TV hosting career, O'Brien was a writer for “Saturday Night Live” and “The Simpsons.”

O'Brien joins the list of Oscar hosts that includes Johnny Carson, Billy Crystal, David Letterman, Whoopi Goldberg, Chris Rock, Jon Stewart, Hugh Jackman and Neil Patrick Harris.

“He joins an iconic roster of comedy greats who have served in this role, and we are so lucky to have him center stage for the Oscars,” said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

244598


TheTango.net
Friday morning awesomeness- November 15, 2024

Friday morning awesomeness- November 15, 2024

Daily Dose | November 15, 2024

Blake Shelton relieved to escape The Voice

Music | November 15, 2024

Beautiful smiles

Galleries | November 14, 2024

Kim Kardashian admits she's solo parenting

Showbiz | November 14, 2024

Special napping place

Must Watch | November 14, 2024


248942
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
249075


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


249109
247672



242405