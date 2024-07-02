Eminem releasing The Death of Slim Shady album next week

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Eminem will release 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)' next week.



The 'Without Me' hitmaker, 51, has revealed the release date for his highly anticipated 12th studio album alongside a terrifying teaser featuring the birth of a demon baby.



Sharing the video on X, formerly Twitter, and confirming the LP will be available on July 12, he wrote: "OH S***!!!



"THE DEATH OF SLIM SHADY (COUP DE GRÂCE) 7/12 (sic)"



The album follows lead single 'Houdini', which dropped last month and debuted at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.



Meanwhile, the iconic rapper will release the record's second single 'Tobey' - which is inspired by 'Spider-Man' actor Tobey Maguire - on Wednesday (03.07.24), with a video following two days later.



In the announcement trailer for the album release date, a woman is giving birth to a baby, who isn't breathing until the doctor slaps it to wake up.



However, the baby's eyes are completely black when they open, with a slithery tongue and even a pair of horns.



Everyone in the room shouts "Holy s***" at the horror, before the album name and release date are made official.



Eminem announced the new album during the NFL Draft in April with a 'Detroit Murder Files' crime show teaser.



The clip showed a true crime reporter discussing the death of Eminem’s alter ego, Slim Shady, saying: "Through his complex... tongue-twisting rhymes, the anti-hero known as Slim Shady has had no shortage of enemies."



Frequent collaborator 50 Cent was then seen saying: "He’s not a friend, he’s a psychopath," before the reporter continued: "The same rude lyrics and controversial antics may have ultimately led to his demise. Join me as we recreate the events that led to the murder of Slim Shady."



Meanwhile, it was recently revealed Eminem is being tipped to headline Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in 2025.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “It’s been a long time coming but finally, after years of trying, Emily Eavis could be about to get her wish.



“It’s by no means a done deal but with a successful comeback in motion a huge headline slot next year makes sense."