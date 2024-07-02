Heart's Ann Wilson diagnosed with cancer

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Heart singer Ann Wilson has been diagnosed with cancer.



The 74-year-old star - who shot to fame as the lead singer of the 'Barracuda' group alongside her younger sister, Nancy Wilson, 70, in the mid-70s - has cancelled the band's upcoming 'Royal Flush' tour alongside Cheap Trick, which was scheduled to begin on 30 July and run until December while she can undergo chemotherapy to tackle the disease.



Ann announced on Instagram on Tuesday (02.07.24): "Dear friends, I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous. The operation was successful + I'm feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy + I've decided to do it.



"And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover."



The 'What About Love' singer insisted she "absolutely" intends to get back on stage next year.



She continued: "To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025.



"My team is getting those details sorted + we'll let you know the plan as soon as we can.



"Thank you for all the support.



“This is merely a pause. I’ve much more to sing...



"Respectfully, this is the last public statement I’d like to make on the matter.”



In addition, a post on Heart's official Instagram page urged fans to “hold onto their tickets” as "they will be honoured for the rescheduled dates" and there is “more information to be announced” in the coming weeks.



In late May, Heart axed their European tour dates so that Anne could go through a "time-sensitive, but routine medical procedure".



Reassuring fans, she posted to X: "I’m okay! Please don’t worry.



"I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.



It’s certainly an inconvenience for me.



Love and respect always, Ann."