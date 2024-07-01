240269
2 men were arrested on a road within Oprah's Hawaii ranch. They're suspected of illegal hunting

Arrested by Oprah's ranch

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Two men arrested last month on a road within Oprah Winfrey 's property on the Hawaiian island of Maui are suspected of illegal night hunting, state officials said Monday.

The two Maui men, both 19, were arrested just before midnight on June 21 after officers found them using a hunting spotlight on a public road that runs through Winfrey's ranch in Kula, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said in a news release.

While they were not caught actively hunting, officers found a loaded shotgun and a loaded rifle in the pair's truck, and Winfrey's ranch surrounds the road where they were stopped, the state said.

The men were arrested on suspicion of hunting on private lands without permission, not having a hunting license and other violations. One of them was also arrested for an unregistered semi-automatic rifle.

Maui County prosecutors will review the case and determine if there will be charges. Records show the men were released pending investigation, county officials said.

A representative for Winfrey didn't immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

