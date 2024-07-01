Taylor Swift gets stranded in stage malfunction

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Taylor Swift got stuck on a raised platform during her show in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday night (29.06.24).



The 34-year-old pop superstar brought her 'The Eras' tour to the Irish capital over the weekend with dates at the Aviva Stadium, but during her second show at the venue she suffered a technical malfunction that left her stranded in mid-air - and she had to be rescued by a dancer.



Video footage posted online shows Taylor being left stuck after the platform she was standing on failed to retract back into the stage while she was performing her track 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived'. One of her dancers - Jan Ravnik - had been standing on another platform which did go down successfully so he made his way across the stage and helped Taylor down.



The singer managed to continue with her choreography and finish the song as planned.



During the show, Taylor told the audience about writing her ' Folklore' album during the COVID-19 pandemic and revealed many of the songs were inspired by imagery of Ireland.



She explained: "How I imagined the album world looking [was like] Ireland. Storytelling with lots of different characters. You guys have that on lock, too. That's very Irish, the storytelling ...



"'Folklore' in general, it just belongs in Ireland ... When I was making this album, it was two days into the pandemic that I started 'Folklore', I wasn’t in Ireland.



"So I had to create an album where the imaginary world that I pretended to go to every single day while I was writing it ... I gotta be honest, kinda seemed like Ireland. So we’re back to where we belong!"



She also paid tribute to the host country by performing in a sparkly orange crop top and green skirt - the colours of the Irish flag.



Taylor previously revealed she'd been given a special welcome from Irish rockers U2 who sent her flowers and a sweet note ahead of her gigs in Dublin.



The note reads: "Dear Taylor, welcome back to our hometown … leave some of it standing?!!!!"



It was signed: "Your Irish fan club, Bono, Edge, Adam and Larry."



Taylor posted a picture of the gift on Instagram and wrote:"Already feeling that Irish hospitality!! @u2, thanks for always being the classiest and coolest."