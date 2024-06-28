Rachel Bloom joining Frasier reboot

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Rachel Bloom is joining the 'Frasier' reboot.



The 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' creator and actress will guest star on the second season of the sitcom revival as Phoebe Glazer, the daughter of Frasier Crane’s agent, Bebe Glazer, played by Harriet Sansom Harris.



Harris' character has been described as the "delightfully devilish Bebe Glazer, one of the show’s most iconic characters, who known for her dramatic flair and outrageous Machiavellian maneuvers. Bebe will stop at nothing to get what she wants."



And, according to Paramount, "having inherited her mother’s indomitable charm, Phoebe boasts a magnetic personality as well as a taste for the finer things".



According to the logline, the reboot follows Dr Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston, Massachusetts, with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.



And, it was recently revealed that Kelsey's daughter, Greer Grammer, 32, will play a major role in the second season.



As confirmed by Variety, she will take on the role of Alice, daughter of Frasier's former radio producer Roz (Peri Gilpin).



The character description reads: "Now in her late twenties, friendly, outgoing Alice has inherited more than some of her mother Roz’s free-spirited ways.



"Having just moved to Providence to study architecture, Alice is eager to catch up with Frasier’s son Freddy — and complicate whatever romantic plans he may have.”



Kelsey has Greer with ex Barrier Buckner, while his and ex Doreen Alderman's daughter Spencer, 40, has also followed in his footsteps in acting and joined him in Lifetime's 'The 12 Days of Christmas Eve'.



The former 'Cheers' star also has Jude Gordon, 18, and Mason Olivia, 21, with ex-wife Camille Grammer, and Auden, five, Kelsey, seven, and Faith, nine, with wife Kayte Walsh.



He admitted while he's never pushed his children to follow his lead into the entertainment world, he's proud of them.



He told Variety: “Kayte and I were talking about how it’s really something that a child would follow in their father’s footsteps.



“To think that all my kids, at least the ones that have a hand in the air, are ready to take responsibility for their lives, are all drawn to this industry. And she said, ‘That’s something to be proud of.’ So, I wrote that in the book."