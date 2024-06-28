240259
234368
Entertainment  

Sir Ridley Scott making movie about Cirque du Soleil show O

Scott takes on Cirque

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 494687

Sir Ridley Scott is developing a film about the Cirque du Soleil show 'O'.

The legendary director has been tapped by the circus group to put together a picture with his Scott Free banner as the company moves into the TV and movie business with its own entertainment studio.

The new studio division will be managed by former CBS and WWE executive Susan Levison and is set to produce material based on Cirque du Soleil's IP – which includes shows such as 'Mystere', 'The Beatles Love' and 'Mad Apple'.

Levison is tasked with overseeing Cirque du Soleil projects across both scripted and unscripted television, film, animation and documentaries.

She said: "I'm thrilled to be joining the vibrant and talented team at Cirque du Soleil during such an exciting time of growth and transformation. We intend to leverage our extensive IP library to create TV and film projects that surprise and delight our audience."

'O' is the first project to be revealed with the 'Gladiator' helmer adapting it for the big screen.

The show is held at the Bellagio in Las Vegas and takes place above a 1.5 million gallon pool of water and includes synchronised swimming in the theatre designed to resemble a European opera house from the 14th century.

Cirque du Soleil Studio is to produce with Scott Free Productions.

Michael Pruss, Scott Free's President of Film Production, commented: "We are delighted to be partnering with such a visionary and iconic brand that is Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

"We cannot wait to come together and bring the incredible world of 'O' to the big screen for audiences around the world."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

221330


TheTango.net
Great Grey owl

Great Grey owl

Must Watch | June 28, 2024

Friday morning awesomeness- June 28, 2024

Daily Dose | June 28, 2024

Jamie Foxx 'doing amazing'

Showbiz | June 28, 2024

Perfect timing

Galleries | June 27, 2024

Marilyn's home spared from demolition

Showbiz | June 27, 2024


239197
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
231752


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


239500
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
232258



237258
237324