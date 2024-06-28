Sir Ridley Scott making movie about Cirque du Soleil show O

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Sir Ridley Scott is developing a film about the Cirque du Soleil show 'O'.



The legendary director has been tapped by the circus group to put together a picture with his Scott Free banner as the company moves into the TV and movie business with its own entertainment studio.



The new studio division will be managed by former CBS and WWE executive Susan Levison and is set to produce material based on Cirque du Soleil's IP – which includes shows such as 'Mystere', 'The Beatles Love' and 'Mad Apple'.



Levison is tasked with overseeing Cirque du Soleil projects across both scripted and unscripted television, film, animation and documentaries.



She said: "I'm thrilled to be joining the vibrant and talented team at Cirque du Soleil during such an exciting time of growth and transformation. We intend to leverage our extensive IP library to create TV and film projects that surprise and delight our audience."



'O' is the first project to be revealed with the 'Gladiator' helmer adapting it for the big screen.



The show is held at the Bellagio in Las Vegas and takes place above a 1.5 million gallon pool of water and includes synchronised swimming in the theatre designed to resemble a European opera house from the 14th century.



Cirque du Soleil Studio is to produce with Scott Free Productions.



Michael Pruss, Scott Free's President of Film Production, commented: "We are delighted to be partnering with such a visionary and iconic brand that is Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.



"We cannot wait to come together and bring the incredible world of 'O' to the big screen for audiences around the world."