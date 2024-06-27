240132
Killer Mike will likely avoid charges after Grammys arrest

Rapper likely avoids charges

Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press - | Story: 494548

Killer Mike is expected to avoid charges over a physical altercation that led to his arrest at the Grammys earlier this year after the rapper recently completed community service.

The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office said in a statement Thursday that Mike “successfully completed the office's hearing process, including a community service requirement that was imposed.” The rapper was escorted in handcuffs by police at Crypto.com Arena in February and detained on suspicion of a misdemeanor offense.

Court documents shows Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, was never charged over the incident. His representatives did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

In some instances, Los Angeles city prosecutors can opt to resolve an incident without filing misdemeanor charges if a person completes certain conditions.

Mike said an “over-zealous” security guard contributed to the altercation that occurred in the joyous moments after he won three awards at the Grammys' Premiere Ceremony. It was his first Grammy in more than two decades.

Mike’s first win came after he won for best rap performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” which also took home best rap song. The single features Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane.

He also won best rap album for “Michael.”

When he collected his third award, the Atlanta-based rapper shouted out, “Sweep! Atlanta, it’s a sweep!”

Mike’s last Grammy came in 2003 when he won for “The Whole World” for best rap performance by a duo or group.

