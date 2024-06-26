239289
Khloe Kardashian slams sister Kim after heated row

Khloe Kardashian has accused her sister Kim Kardashian of being "good at" being "a b****".

The two sisters get embroiled in a heated discussion in this week's episode of 'The Kardashians', which sees the SKIMS boss take the family to Aspen on vacation as part of their Christmas celebrations.

In a teaser clip obtained by 'Entertainment Tonight', Khloe stands while Kim sits at a table and they discuss a recent dinner party.

Referring to her 'Lifer' group of close friends - including Allison Statter, Simone Harouche, Sarah Meyer Michaelson, Zoe Winkler Reinis, Lindsay May and Ashley Kassan - Kim said: "It's not to critique, it's just to say I felt- I just felt the energy.

"You never go out. I was so excited. She came to a Lifers dinner. This is like, they were so excited."

Khloe hit back as Kendall Jenner and Corey Gamble looked on in silence: "Kim was antisocial. I'm with all of her friends…"

Kim interrupted: "Antisocial? I'm hanging out talking."

The pair then grew more animated as the tone of the conversation took a downward turn.

Khloe said: "No, with your same Lifers. I was with new people, I'm schmitzing, socializing. I was as with the people as I could be.

"And it still wasn't good enough for you."

Narrowing her eyes, Kim said: "And I am so proud of you."

The video then cut to the Good American founder blasting her sister as she talked to the camera.

She said: "Kim's just trying to be a b**** right now and that's something Kim is so good at.

"Like if she wants to hurt you, she will go for the jugular."

The row will air on 'The Kardashians' on Thursday (27.06.24).

