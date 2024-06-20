Justin Timberlake 'apologized to tour crew' hours after arrest

Justin Timberlake has reportedly apologized to his tour crew after his arrest.



The 43-year-old singer was arrested earlier this week on charges of driving while intoxicated (DWI) after taking a field sobriety test and allegedly refusing a breathalyser, and it's said he contacted his team hours later to reassure them about his upcoming world tour.



A source told The U.S. Sun newspaper that Timberlake gathered his crew together for a conference call after some workers were concerned about the summer plans.



The insider said: "He made sure that this arrest didn’t create tension in the crew, he reacted like a boss, like someone who owns his s***.



"He said sorry for bringing this kind of attention to the team. Everyone was happy to hear what he said."



There had reportedly been fears amongst the crew that his tour could be cancelled.



However, another source said: "We were quickly told nothing was going to change."



The 'SexyBack' hitmaker's car was pulled over in Sag Harbor, New York in the early hours of Tuesday (18.06.24), which led to his arrest.



His legal team have since vowed to "vigorously defend" him in court.



Justin's lawyer, Edward Burke Jr. told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column in a statement: “[We] look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations. We will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office.”



According to the paperwork, the arresting officer observed Timberlake's eyes were "bloodshot and glassy, a strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardised field sobriety tests".



After being taken to a police station, the report was read aloud to the former NSYNC singer. He responded: "No, I’m not doing a chemical test."



After being read the report two more times, he replied: "I refuse [to take a chemical test]."



The 'Cry Me a River' hitmaker has been charged with one count of driving while intoxicated. He's also received two citations - one for running a stop sign and another for failure to keep in lane.



Justin was held overnight for arraignment and later released on his own recognisance while his driving license will be suspended in the state of New York.



He is due back in court on July 26.