Kevin Costner feared another divorce

Kevin Costner "feared" getting divorced again.



The 69-year-old actor split from Christine Baumgartner in May 2023 after 18 years of marriage, and he admitted he had reservations about tying the knot again because of the impact on his children.



Kevin - who has Annie, 40, Lily, 37, and Joe, 36, with ex-wife Cindy Silva, Liam, 26, with former partner Bridget Rooney, and Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and 14-year-old Grace with Christine - told People magazine: "It was something I had to think about 20 years ago, when I agreed to be married [again]. I had been divorced once and that was rough with kids...



"That was my fear and so I'm kind of living with that right now. But that's life."



Despite the acrimonious nature of his split from Christine and his regret they "just weren't able to go the distance", the 'Yellowstone' actor still praised his former spouse as a "good partner and good mother".



The 'Horizon: An American Saga' filmmaker has insisted his children are always his first priority.



He said: "It’s really about the children.



"You just do it. You just keep talking, you keep coaching [the kids], you keep interested in what they’re interested in."



Kevin has been though lots of ups and downs in his life but the veteran actor doesn't have any regrets.



He shared: "The gamble is ignoring my heart and ignoring it whispering to me.



"What I can say is I've had an amazing life. I've been bruised, but I’ve had an amazing life and I'm grateful for that."



Earlier this year, Kevin revealed that at one stage, he doubted he'd ever make it in Hollywood.



He said on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast: "Once I got through the door, I kind of went pretty fast.



"It wasn’t Tom Cruise sliding across the floor at 18. It was for me at 27, 28. I was a stage manager at Raleigh, working for $3.25 and Richard Gere and Mel Gibson and Nicolas Cage and Timothy Hutton, Sean Penn. At a certain point, [I thought] maybe I wasn’t going to get the part."