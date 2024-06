Usher: I don't eat on Wednesdays

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Usher doesn't eat on Wednesdays.



The 45-year-old music star has revealed that his unusual diet has been inspired by his grandmother.



Speaking to WSJ. Magazine, Usher shared: "I fast, not for religious purposes, but it's something my grandmother practiced.



"I fast on Wednesdays. I typically try to start around 11pm the previous day, then go the entire day on Wednesday just drinking water."



Usher is similarly particular about his exercise routines, too.



The award-winning star explained: "I don't like to eat breakfast before I've worked out or done something physical, taking a walk, stretching or doing yoga, sitting in the sun and raising my body's natural heat levels. Then I eat."



Usher revealed that he likes to have a varied workout routine, ensuring that he exercises as many of his muscles as possible.



He said: "Normally, my workout regimen starts either walking or with certain knee activations and reverse walking that I do to really engage my quads, my knees and glutes.



"Other than that, swimming is a really good thing to get me going, and bike riding. Weight lifting, don't do a lot of that."



Meanwhile, Usher recognises the importance of his mental and emotional wellbeing.



The 'U Remind Me' hitmaker - who performed the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this year - said: "I try to wake up early enough to have a moment of reflection. Some days I may grab a book and read to stimulate my mind. I may sit quietly and meditate.



"One thing that is a frequent practice is yoga. It really does help to activate my organs and get my mind moving in the right direction - as Tony Robbins would say, 'make my move,' you know what I mean?"