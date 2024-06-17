John Cena intends to be "physically active" for as long as possible.
The wrestler-turned-actor has pushed himself to his physical limits throughout his life, and John doesn't have any intention of slowing down anytime soon.
The 47-year-old star - who rose to prominence in the WWE in the 2000s - told PEOPLE: "When I was a young 12-year-old, it was to look muscular so I couldn't get beat up. And then as a late teen, it was to be strong so I could play sports. And then as a young 20-something, I wanted to aesthetically look good just to keep myself disciplined."
John now has different reasons for working out. However, he intends to remain active "into [his] late 80s or 90s".
The Hollywood star shared: "At 47 now, my goal is to be physically active until I can't. I put a number in my head of like, I'd like to be physically active into my late 80s or 90s. To do a parallel squat in my late 80s."
John acknowledges that his legendary wrestling career is "coming to an end". But fitness will always be a key part of his life.
John - who joined the WWE in 2001 - said: "I know my WWE journey is coming to an end, but fitness was a part of my life long before the WWE journey started.
"Fitness will be a part of my life, hopefully as long as my heart's beating. So the WWE has been a great chapter in my life - it's year 23 for me - and the sun's setting on that chapter in the book, but fitness will never not be a part of my life."
I'll always be physically active, says John Cena
John Cena to stay fit
John Cena intends to be "physically active" for as long as possible.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- The politics of memesWashington - 9:38 pm
- Celtics reign over NBASports - 9:30 pm
- Millions under heat warningWorld - 9:00 pm
- John Cena to stay fitEntertainment - 8:00 pm
- Poll: Four-day work weekPoll - 7:30 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]