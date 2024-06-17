Gisele Bundchen 'is feeling happy and secure'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Gisele Bundchen feels "secure and happy" in her life.



The 43-year-old model believes she's "blossomed" since her high-profile split from Tom Brady, her ex-husband, in 2022.



A source told People: "She is secure and happy, and so busy with her life that she doesn’t have time to dwell on the negatives out there."



Gisele - who has Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with Tom - began dating Joaquim Valente following her break-up from the sporting icon.



The duo were recently spotted together on a cosy-looking stroll, amid speculation about their relationship status.



However, an insider has now told People that they have a "close relationship - but not a serious love affair".



Gisele announced her split from Tom back in 2022.



The model released a statement at the time, explaining that the celebrity duo had simply "grown apart".



The blonde beauty said: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."



Meanwhile, Tom insisted that his children would be his number one priority moving forwards.



The sports star - who also has Jack, 16, with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan - wrote on Instagram: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. (sic)"