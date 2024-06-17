Sean 'Diddy' Combs returns key to New York City

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has returned his key to New York City.



The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker - who grew up in Harlem - was honoured with the "symbol of civic recognition and gratitude reserved for individuals whose service to the public and the common good rises to the highest level of achievement" in September 2023 but he was asked to return the accolade after Mayor Eric Adams said a committee recommended “nullifying and rescinding” it in the wake of video footage from 2016 being released, in which the disgraced rapper physically assaulted then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.



A letter seen by CNN saw the mayor declare he was "deeply disturbed" by the video.



He wrote: “I strongly condemn these actions and stand in solidarity with all survivors of domestic and gender-based violence.



The letter adds: “After internal deliberations, the Key to the City of New York committee recommended nullifying and rescinding Mr. Combs’ key.”



According to city hall, the key was returned to the city on June 10.



The move came shortly after the rapper had his honorary degree from Howard University revoked.



A statement from the board read: “The Howard University Board of Trustees voted unanimously today to accept the return by Mr. Sean Combs of the honorary degree conferred upon him in 2014. This acceptance revokes all honours and privileges associated with the degree. Accordingly, the Board has directed that his name be removed from all documents listing honorary degree recipients of Howard University.



"Mr. Combs’ behaviour as captured in a recently released video is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University’s core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honor.



"The University is unwavering in its opposition to all acts of interpersonal violence."



In addition, the establishment - which Diddy attended from 1987 to 1989 - will also terminate a 2016 gift agreement made with the 54-year-old rapper, disband a scholarship that was established in his name, return his $1 million contribution, and terminate a 2023 pledge agreement made with the Sean Combs Foundation.



It noted: "No payments toward the $1 million pledge have been due or made by the Sean Combs Foundation as of this date, therefore no funds are due to be returned under the 2023 pledge agreement.”



After CNN published the video of Diddy attacking Cassie, he issued an apology for his "inexcusable" conduct via Instagram.



He said: “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that.



“I was f***** up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable.”



Diddy has been subjected to multiple lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct in recent months but has denied the allegations against him.