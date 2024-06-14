238877
Entertainment  

Taylor Swift overjoyed her fans smashed ‘all-time attendance record’ at 100th ‘Eras Tour’ show

Taylor Swift is overjoyed her fans smashed the “all-time attendance record” for Anfield Stadium.

The ‘Bad Blood’ singer, 34, played a marathon show at the arena on Thursday (13.06.24) night, shattering the previous best for most fans to gather there – set by Liverpool Football Club 72 years ago.

Taylor told her crowd of 62,000-plus ‘Swifties’ the record had been broken, and even though an exact number was not revealed it must have exceeded the last one of 61,905 football fans who packed the stadium on 2 February, 1952.

She said: “So, I just want to say, those things mean the world to us getting to play this show for people who would go so far above and beyond for us and welcome us to Liverpool in such a fashion.

“We love you so much and, you know, while I was walking to the stage, they pulled me aside and told me another thing you did for us tonight.

“And that thing is that you – you broke the all time attendance record for this stadium tonight.

“Don’t you just love knowing there’s never been as many people in this room as there are right now? I, personally, love that feeling.”

Taylor’s ongoing ‘Eras Tour’ – which returns to Anfield on Friday (14.06.24) and Saturday – has broken a series of other live records.

It is the highest grossing tour in history, with more than 4.3 million tickets sold, resulting in over $1 billion in gross sales.

Taylor shattered the ticket sales record set at Seattle’s Lumen Field, New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium, the AT and T Stadium in Arlington, Sao Paolo’s Allianz Parque, Nashville’s Nissan Stadium and Melbourne’s Cricket Ground.

Thursday marked the 100th show in her ‘Eras Tour’, and she told fans during the three hours-plus gig about the milestone: “(It) blows my mind – it doesn’t feel like a statistic to me… because this has genuinely been the most exhausting, all-encompassing but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life, this tour.”

