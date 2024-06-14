239613
Miley Cyrus 'hopeful' that Billy Ray's divorce will fix their family rift

Miley Cyrus is reportedly "hopeful" that her father's divorce will mend their family rift.

The 31-year-old pop superstar is thought to have cut ties with her father after he divorced her mother Tish, 57, and married Firerose, 35, but following the news that they too have now split up, insiders have claimed that she and her siblings "never understood" why Billy Ray tied the knot with her in the first place.

A source told Us Weekly: "Miley, Noah, and their siblings never understood the relationship and why Billy married her so abruptly. No one approved of the marriage. Miley is hopeful this will give some peace to the family and she thinks this is a good step in the right direction for him.”

The 'Flowers' singer attended Tish's wedding to Dominic Purcell in August along with her older siblings Trace and Brandi, whilst her younger brother and sister Braison and Noah did not, and also failed to mention the 'Achy Breaky Heart' hitmaker during her acceptance speech when she won a Grammy earlier this year.

Documents seen by PEOPLE show that Billy Ray cited irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct as the reason for the divorce.

What's more, the country music star - who was married to Tish Cyrus between 1993 and 2022 - is seeking an annulment on the grounds of fraud.

Neither Billy Ray nor Firerose - whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges - have made any public comment about their split but they no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Billy Ray began dating Firerose in 2022, but had met her more than a decade before, when she was auditioning for a project at the same studios where he and Miley filmed 'Hannah Montana' for the Disney Channel.

