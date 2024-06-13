Taylor Swift battled through lockdown by creating ‘Folklore’ album

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Taylor Swift got through lockdown by creating her ‘Folklore’ album.



The ‘Bad Blood’ singer said she made her eighth studio record during the Covid pandemic as constructing its fictional characters helped her “escape” the restrictions of self-isolation and made her feel reconnected with her fans.



She told the thousands of ‘Swiftie’ fans who packed Anfield Stadium in Liverpool on Thursday (13.06.24) night for the 100th show of her epic ‘Eras Tour’: “So ‘Folklore’ is a very special album to me. I started writing it two days into the pandemic and it was like an escape for ne into an imaginary world that I created.



“And I think we all did that. We were all trying to figure out what was going in in the world and what was going on in our lives.



“We were all trying to figure out escapes in books or movies – or wine!



“And you know some people bought pets. It was such a time where we all had to figure out ways to get through it together.



“I made an album that we would connect over. I felt so far apart (from you) – we had to cancel shows because of the pandemic and I was really missing you guys so I started making music.



“I made music that was a little different than what I made before. But it was just really fun and I don’t think I’ll really every stop doing that… I love creating fictional characters.”



‘Folklore’ was a surprise release when it came out on 25 July, 2020.



Taylor had cancelled the concert tour for her seventh studio album ‘Lover’ in the wake of the Covid outbreak and described the new record as “a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness”.



The singer also told fans in Liverpool on Thursday the winds were so high during the gig her ear pieces had sounds like “wind tunnels”.