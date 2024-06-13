Kanye West ‘sent X-rated messages about sex life to former assistant’

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kanye West allegedly sent explicit messages about his sex life to his former assistant.



The ‘Jesus Walks’ rapper, 47, is said to have sent the apparently unsolicited notes to Lauren Pisciotta, who has lodged a bombshell harassment lawsuit against the scandal-plagued entertainer.



Her suit was originally filed on 3 June, and newly obtained extracts from the legal papers state Kanye allegedly sent a message to his ex-employee that said: “One time I took Viagra and f***** (an A-list celebrity) for three hours. Not sure why that thought came to me.”



Another text from the rapper to Lauren is alleged to have read: “You got (name redacted)’s (mobile) number? I need him to start f****** some of my b******. “I love when b****** get the s*** f***** out of them and tell me about it while I f*** them.”



Kanye, whose legal name is Ye, allegedly also sent messages to Lauren claiming he liked when the women he is dating cheat on him with a “bigger d***” and would refer to his “racist” private parts.



He is said to have added to her: “I’m going to stare at pictures of white woman with black a**** and beat the s*** out of my racist d***.”



Lauren also alleges she was required to get Kanye a sexual enhancement and performance lotion several times.



The rapper is also said to told his former employee he fantasised about getting arrested for “f****** the s*** out of his assistant”.



Kanye – who was infamously dumped from a string of big-name brand deals in the wake of his 2022 anti-Semitic outbursts – has denied all the allegations in the lawsuit, saying they are “baseless” and amount to “blackmail”.



The Yeezy founder’s lawyers alleged earlier this month: “Prior to her termination as an assistant, Ms Pisciotta stole his cell phone in an attempt to destroy phone records that would contradict her claims, all of which have been preserved.



“She was terminated for being unqualified, demanding unreasonable sums of money (including a $4 million annual salary) and numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct.”



The attorneys also accused Lauren of offering Kanye sex on his birthday, claiming he turned down her alleged advances,



They also say the former assistant sent the rapper “unsolicited nude images” and “sexual narratives” and was “seen twerking in the office during business hours”.



Kanye is said to be planning to file his own lawsuit against his former assistant, but it has not yet appeared.



Lauren also claims Kanye touched himself in front of her.



She says her role required her to be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and was promoted to chief of staff in September 2022 with an alleged offer of a $4 million salary.



She was fired just one month later and allegedly never given her $3 million severance deal.



Lauren is also suing for breach of contract and hostile work environment.



She is one of a string of Kanye’s ex-staff who have launched legal action against him.



He is also being sued by former Donda Academy employees, including a man named Benjamin Deshon Provo, who claims the rapper “berated” him because of the colour of his skin.



Another ex-staff member, Trevor Phillips, alleged in a suit lodged in April Kanye flaunted nude photos of a female friend to other colleagues and once simulated touching himself in front of him during a meeting.