Dwayne Johnson injured filming The Smashing Machine

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has injured his elbow filming 'The Smashing Machine'.

The 52-year-old actor "got banged up pretty good" while making his new movie and has been left with a giant bump on his arm, prompting him to ask fans for their tips and advice.

He shared a video on Instagram in which he showed off the injury and said: "I got banged up pretty good today in our scenes. There might be some soft tissue fluid in there, we’ll see. But the pain feels pretty good. All good.

"Anytime your film is called 'The Smashing Machine', you're kind of going to get smashed up.

"Look at that sucker right there. Looks like I have a cantaloupe at the bottom of my elbow."

He added: "But all good. It is what it is until it isn't. I remember my old man used to say, God rest his soul... 'A day without pain is like a day without sunshine, boy!'"

Noting he has been "banged up" before, the 'Moana' star listed a string of painful injuries he had suffered in the past, including a torn Achilles tendon, a "completely reconstructed shoulder" and having had four knee surgeries.

He added: "I tore my quad off my pelvis, tore my adductor off my pelvis, tore my entire abdomen wall — all wrestling, pro wrestling matches."

He then asked his followers for advice on "some great anti-inflammatories" - but while he waited for tips, he decided to take a shot of tequila.

He quipped: "Even with all the advanced medicine out there that can take care of this, it feels better already."

In the caption of the post, Dwayne explained he was open to all types of medicine.

He wrote: "Functional medicine, holistic medicine, modern medicine - I'm an advocate for it all when we get banged up. But don't sleep on the power of the 'healing Teremana hooch.' Sunshine + pain. Smashing em up soulman.(sic)"

