Billy Ray Cyrus 'files for a divorce from Firerose'

Billy Ray Cyrus has filed for a divorce from Firerose.



The 62-year-old singer tied the knot back in October 2023 - but he filed for a divorce from Firerose in May.



Documents seen by People show that Billy Ray cited irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct as the reason for the divorce.



What's more, the country music star - who was married to Tish Cyrus between 1993 and 2022 - is seeking an annulment on the grounds of fraud.



Neither Billy Ray nor Firerose - whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges - have made any public comment about their split. However, they no longer follow each other on Instagram.



Billy Ray began dating Firerose in 2022, after they were friends for many years.



The celebrity duo also recorded a number of singles together, including 'New Day', 'Time', and 'After the Storm'. And in 2023, the loved-up duo announced that they had tied the knot.



In a joint Instagram post, they wrote at the time: "10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony. It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined. (sic)"



The pair also discussed their romance during a joint interview on 'Good Morning America' in 2023.



Firerose said: "It has been a beautiful whirlwind and I’m just so grateful that I get to live my dreams every day with the love of my life."



Meanwhile, Billy Ray joked that they're like "peanut butter and jelly" as a couple.



The country star explained: "We’re kind of like … It’s a peanut butter and jelly. I’m a left-handed singer-songwriter from Flatwoods, Kentucky, and she’s a trained orchestral musician…"